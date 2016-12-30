Nearly prime time

This photo released by North Korea's official news agency shows the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, center left, at a joint art performance by the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Kim is planning a "prime time" nuclear weapons push in 2017 to take advantage of leadership transitions in South Korea and the United States, a high-ranking defector said earlier this week.