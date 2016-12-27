Park confidante Choi refuses to attend hearing in prison

Korea--President Park Geun-hye's longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, who is currently in jail and standing trial for using her influence to manipulate state affairs, refused on Monday to show up at a parliamentary hearing that took place at the prison where she is being held.

A bipartisan panel of legislators probing the influence-peddling scandal said Choi's continued refusal of their calls was tantamount to contempt of the National Assembly and vowed to take legal action against her.

Choi refused to testify, saying it could affect a pending trial and ongoing investigation. "It is like a battle between Choi and the people. If we back down and fail to see Choi, it will be a victory for Choi and defeat for the people," said Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the Saenuri Party, a member of the bipartisan panel. "We should stay here until Choi shows up."

Former presidential aides An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong also did not attend the hearing. They face accusations of contempt of the parliament. They were held in prison after being indicted for helping Choi extort money from conglomerates and granting her illicit access to classified documents.

The lawmakers had held high expectations for the rare parliamentary inquiry being held in prison.

A similar inquiry had taken place for the first time in 1997 when a conglomerate leader was under questioning for causing the nation's worst financial crisis.

But the much-anticipated session took a hit Sunday when Choi and the presidential aides notified the lawmakers of their refusal to attend the hearing. There is no legal measure to enforce their attendance, except for imprisonment and fines — relatively lenient punishments for the witnesses.

Outraged by the no-show of the key suspects, some panel members asserted that the National Assembly should enact a law designed to mandate summoned witnesses to testify when they received subpoena from the lawmakers "The reason why we can't force Choi to take the stand is that there is no legal ground to enforce it," said Rep. Ahn Min-suk of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. "We have to pass the bill to enforce their attendance when we hold a plenary session this Thursday.