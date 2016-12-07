Samsung heir grilled by S. Korean lawmakers

SEOUL, South Korea -- It's a rare moment of public reckoning for South Korea's most powerful business leaders and possibly the worst day for Samsung's billionaire heir, courtesy of the country's biggest political scandal in years.

Lee Jae-yong, 48-year-old vice chairman at Samsung Electronics and the only son of the ailing chairman, was shouted down and admonished by lawmakers for the most part of the 2 1/2 hour parliamentary questioning on Tuesday morning. Lawmakers questioned him on wide-ranging issues from why Samsung sponsored the family of President Park Geun-hye's confidante to Samsung's treatment of sickened workers.

The hearing, which is expected to go on all day, was broadcast live on major TV channels.

Lee fielded questions for the first time in parliament as part of the unprecedented questioning of nine leaders from South Korea's biggest business groups about their possible roles in the scandal involving President Park and Choi Soon-sil, her shadowy confidante.

Lawmakers are looking into any links to prosecution claims that South Korean President Park Geun-hye allowed a corrupt confidante to pull government strings and extort companies.

Park's scandal has increased doubts over deep ties between politicians and the country's top family-controlled businesses, known as chaebol. The South Korean president faces allegations she played a role when big business groups donated funds for non-profit foundations under the control of her confidante, Choi Soon-sil.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether some of the 53 businesses that donated funds received any favors in return.

Many protesters who have filled Seoul streets calling for Park's arrest have also vented anger toward the chaebol and their founding families, shouting they are accomplices in the scandal.

During the questioning, Samsung's Lee and other chaebol bosses denied that they donated the funds to the foundations in order to receive any favors from the government. Huh Chang-soo, chair of GS Group, told lawmakers that in South Korea it is difficult for business leaders to refuse the government's requests.

Samsung's Lee faced most of the questions from both ruling and opposition party lawmakers as the group donated the largest amount of money to the non-profit foundations and also because it was the only group that sponsored the Choi family outside the foundations. They tried to have Lee explain who at Samsung made decisions to sponsor the Choi family, but he evaded answering.