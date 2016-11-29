News
S. Korea president says willing to leave office early

AFP
November 29, 2016, 2:47 pm TWN
Seoul, South Korea- South Korea's scandal-hit President Park Geun-Hye said Tuesday she was willing to stand down early and would let parliament decide on her fate.

"I will leave the issue of my departure, including the (possible) reduction of my term in office, to a decision by the National Assembly", she said in a speech carried live on television.

"Once lawmakers come up with measures to transfer power in a way that minimises any power vacuum and chaos in governance, I will step down", she said.

The statement is seen as a desparate bid for Park to avoid the humiliation of being impeached by the opposition-controlled assembly over a scandal involving her long-time confidante Choi Soon-Sil, who has been arrested for fraud and abuse of power.

