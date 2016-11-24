News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

November, 24, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Seoul, Tokyo ink deal to share defense intel

AFP
November 24, 2016, 12:21 am TWN
Seoul, South Korea -- Japan and South Korea Wednesday signed an agreement to share defense intelligence about North Korea, despite protests from activists in Seoul.

South Korea's defense ministry said the accord was necessary amid growing military threats from Pyongyang, which has conducted two nuclear tests and more than 20 missile launches this year.

"It is ready to conduct additional nuclear tests and missile launches at any time," the ministry said in a statement. "Since we can now utilize Japan's intelligence capability to effectively deal with North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, it will enhance our security interests."

Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement the military agreement would allow the two governments to "share information even more smoothly and swiftly."

But China, already angry at South Korea's planned deployment of a U.S. missile defense system, sharply criticized Seoul and Tokyo.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search