Seoul, Tokyo ink deal to share defense intel
AFP
November 24, 2016, 12:21 am TWN
Seoul, South Korea -- Japan and South Korea Wednesday signed an agreement to share defense intelligence about North Korea, despite protests from activists in Seoul.
South Korea's defense ministry said the accord was necessary amid growing military threats from Pyongyang, which has conducted two nuclear tests and more than 20 missile launches this year.
"It is ready to conduct additional nuclear tests and missile launches at any time," the ministry said in a statement. "Since we can now utilize Japan's intelligence capability to effectively deal with North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, it will enhance our security interests."
Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement the military agreement would allow the two governments to "share information even more smoothly and swiftly."
But China, already angry at South Korea's planned deployment of a U.S. missile defense system, sharply criticized Seoul and Tokyo.
