S. Korea president says scandal 'my fault', denies cult links

SEOUL -- South Korean President Park Geun-Hye on Friday agreed to be questioned in a formal corruption probe, portraying herself as an over-trusting, "lonely" leader who dropped her guard with a close friend arrested for fraud.

In a highly personal televised address to the nation, Park said the scandal involving her long-time confidante Choi Soon-Sil was "all my fault", but denied reports linking her and Choi to a religious cult.

The scandal has shattered public trust in Park's presidency, and a new Gallup poll showed her approval rating had plummeted to just five percent -- an all-time low for a sitting South Korean president.

"These latest developments are all my fault and were caused by my carelessness," Park said, adding that she had suffered "excruciating heartbreak" for being the cause of so much public concern and distress.

A formal investigation is focused on allegations that Choi, 60, leveraged her close relationship with Park to coerce local firms into donating large sums to dubious non-profit foundations that she then used for personal gain.

Open to questioning

Park said she would not seek to hide behind presidential privilege if required to give testimony.

"If necessary, I am willing to sincerely respond to prosecutors' investigations," she said.

South Korea's constitution does not allow a sitting president to be prosecuted, but some senior officials have suggested questioning as part of a wider investigation is permissible.