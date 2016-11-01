Prosecutors detain woman at core of S. Korea political crisis

SEOUL -- The woman at the centre of the snowballing political scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye has been put under emergency detention after prosecutors said she was "unstable" and a flight risk.

Choi Soon-Sil, who faces allegations of fraud and meddling in state affairs over her decades-long friendship with Park, was grilled for hours Monday after she returned to the country and handed herself in following mass street protests.

"There is a possibility of Choi trying to destroy evidence as she is denying all the allegations," a prosecution official told the Yonhap news agency, explaining the decision to hold her for 48 hours.

"She has fled overseas in the past, and she doesn't have a permanent address in this country, making her a flight risk.

"She is also in an extremely unstable psychological state," the official added.

The media has portrayed the 60-year-old Choi as a Rasputin-like figure, who wielded an unhealthy influence over Park and interfered in government policy despite holding no official post and having no security clearance.

She flew back to Seoul Sunday from Germany and was mobbed by hundreds of journalists and angry protesters waving placards demanding her arrest.

Dressed from head to toe in black, Choi lost her hat, sunglasses and one Prada shoe as she struggled through the scrum to the Seoul District Prosecutor's Office Monday.

"Please forgive me. I have committed a deadly sin," Choi said after she made it inside the building, Yonhap reported.

After a night in detention, she was escorted back to the prosecutors' office early Tuesday wearing prison uniform for another round of questioning -- which could last for days, Yonhap said.

Prosecutors have to decide whether to seek a warrant to formally arrest Choi before the emergency detention period expires.