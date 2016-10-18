North Korea for high flyers

An ultralight aircraft flies over the city of Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 16. Until a few months ago, if you wanted a bird's eye view of North Korea's capital, there was basically only one option: a 150-meter tall tower across the river from Kim Il Sung Square. Now, if you have the cash, you can climb into the backseat of an ultralight aircraft. With the support of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has vowed to give North Koreans more modern and "cultured" ways to spend their leisure time, a Pyongyang flying club has started offering short flights over some of the capital's major sights.