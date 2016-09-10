North Korea claims successful test of nuclear warhead, 'the most powerful yet'

SEOUL -- North Korea claimed Friday it had successfully tested a nuclear warhead that could be mounted on a missile, drawing condemnation from the South over the "maniacal recklessness" of young ruler Kim Jong-Un.

The blast at the Punggye-ri nuclear site was the North's fifth and most powerful yet at 10 kilotons, experts said.

"If we put that into perspective, it is smaller than Hiroshima or Nagasaki, but would still be capable of ripping the heart out of a city," said Karl Dewey, an analyst at IHS Janes.

Pyongyang's state media said the test, which comes after a series of ballistic missile launches, had realized the country's goal of being able to fit a miniaturized warhead on a rocket.

"Our nuclear scientists staged a nuclear explosion test on a newly developed nuclear warhead at the country's northern nuclear test site," a North Korean TV presenter said.

"Our ... party sent a congratulatory message to our nuclear scientists ... for conducting the successful nuclear warhead explosion test," said Ri Chun-Hee, a veteran who has delivered all the North's biggest announcements.

The news drew swift condemnation from U.S. President Barack Obama who warned of "serious consequences" and said he had called the leaders of South Korea and Japan to confer over the crisis.

The South's President Park Geun-Hye spoke out against the "maniacal recklessness" of Kim, who since taking control after the death of his father in 2011 has carried out a series of purges and weapons tests designed to show strength and consolidate power.

"Kim Jong-Un's regime will only earn more sanctions and isolation ... and such provocation will further accelerate its path to self-destruction," Park said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, meeting in Geneva, said they would refer the matter to the United Nations.

Search for Clues

Friday's test came as American and South Korean forces staged a re-enactment of the Incheon landing, 66 years after the start of Operation Chromite, the battle that turned the tide in the Korean War.

First indications of an underground explosion came when seismic monitors detected a 5.3-magnitude "artificial earthquake" near the Punggye-ri nuclear site.

"The 10-kiloton blast was nearly twice the (power of the) fourth nuclear test and slightly less than the Hiroshima bombing, which was measured about 15 kilotons," said Kim Nam-Wook from the South's meteorological agency.

But attention soon shifted from the power of the blast to Pyongyang's claim that it was a miniaturized warhead.

If Pyongyang can make a nuclear device small enough to fit on a rocket — and bolster the range and accuracy of its missiles — it might achieve its oft-stated aim of hitting US targets. But its past claims to have achieved this have been discounted.

However, North Koreans who gathered around public screens to watch the official announcement of the test — which came on the 68th anniversary of the country's founding — were approving.