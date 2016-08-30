News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

August, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

North Korea vows to respond to UN condemnation as a 'power'

AP
August 30, 2016, 2:54 pm TWN
UNITED NATIONS -- North Korea is calling a U.N. Security Council statement strongly condemning its four latest ballistic missile launches "a hostile act" perpetrated by the United States and is vowing to respond "as a full-fledged military power."

A Foreign Ministry statement sent to U.N. correspondents on Monday reiterated a warning that the U.S. "rash act" of finding fault with the North's latest missile firing from a submarine on Aug. 24 "would only precipitate its self-destruction."

A press statement approved Friday night by all 15 Security Council members, including North Korea ally China, called the four launches in July and August "grave violations" of a ban on all ballistic missile activity.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of instigating the statement to deter the country's "legitimate right to self-defense."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Japan gunman kills 1, wounds 3 in rare shooting 
In this July 27, 2014 file photo, North Korean army soldiers watch the south side while a South Korean and United States Army soldiers stand guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. (AP)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search