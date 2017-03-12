6 years on, Japan remembers the Fukushima tragedy

TOKYO-- Japan paused Saturday to mark six years since a deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster devastated a wide swathe of its northeastern coast as more than 100,000 people remain unable or unwilling to return home.

The magnitude 9.0 quake, which struck under the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011, and the tsunami it spawned left about 18,500 people dead or missing.

The massive flow of water overwhelmed cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, causing meltdowns in three reactors in the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The quake and tsunami caused extensive damage to homes and property while radiation spread over a wide area, with more than 450,000 people evacuating in the immediate aftermath.

More than 123,000 remain displaced, the majority from Fukushima prefecture due to high radiation. Some may never be able to go home.

At a national ceremony in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other participants bowed their heads in silent prayer at 2:46 p.m. — the exact moment the quake struck — as did many residents across the affected region.

"When I think of the despair of those who lost beloved members of their families and friends in the disaster, I am overwhelmed even now with deep sorrow," Abe, dressed in formal mourning attire, told the gathering.

Japan's ageing Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko did not attend this year, but were represented by their son Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko.

"My heart aches deeply," Akishino said.

All attendees went to the stage to lay white flowers — a symbol of mourning — on a long white table. A live orchestra played melancholic classical music.

Separately, hundreds of police and firefighters combed beaches along the Fukushima coast, as they do on the 11th of each month, in a search for remains or other evidence of people still unaccounted for.

Many people gathered on beaches and other locations to pray, while some threw flowers into the ocean in remembrance of loved ones.