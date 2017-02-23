News
Best presser ever
AP  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Members of Iga ninja group Ashura demonstrate a ninja-inspired martial-art during a press conference by the Japan Ninja Council at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Japan Ninja Council, a government-backed organization of scholars, tourism groups and businesses, said that it's starting a Ninja Academy to train people in the art of ninja, and building a new museum in Tokyo devoted to ninja, hooded samurai-era acrobatic spies, set to open in 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

