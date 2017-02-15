Japanese island haunted by ghosts of its past

HASHIMA, Japan -- The haunting silhouette of "Battleship Island" rises up from the sea, an abandoned testament to what was once the most densely populated city on earth.

Thousands of men, women and children lived and worked on the island, harvesting undersea coal mines that powered Japan's rapid industrial rise from the late 19th century.

But over the years, it made less and less economic sense and in 1974 operator Mitsubishi Mining abandoned the site, just off the coast of Nagasaki.

Known in Japanese as Gunkanjima, it was the villain's lair in the 2012 Bond film "Skyfall" and won UNESCO heritage status three years later, in 2015.

But not everyone is happy about the attention being given to the sea-wall encircled island, a popular tourist destination whose shape resembles a naval destroyer.

The former city's crumbling concrete walls, smashed windows and rusty iron support bars harbor a dark secret — Chinese and Korean workers were once forced to work here, slaves to their colonial master Japan.

"Gunkanjima is an evil place," said Zhang Shan, vice president of the Chinese Forced Labor Association.

"(UNESCO status) was a desecration and a shock for the victims."

It holds different memories for people like Minoru Kinoshita, 63, who was born on the island.

"I've come here often and every time I see that my hometown is falling into an increasing state of decay," he said.

Until the age of 13, the 6.3-hectare island — packed with a school, swimming pool, open-air market, a hospital, small prison, and rooftop vegetable gardens — was the only home that Kinoshita had ever known.

Kinoshita, whose father was the local movie theater projectionist, remembers a magical place for kids, a dense labyrinth of buildings perfect for playing hide and seek.

Inside, four or more people lived together in tiny tatami-mat rooms. Residents boarded up windows when violent typhoons lashed the island.

Battleship Island's population peaked at nearly 5,300 around 1960. It was an offshore version of Europe's once-booming mining towns. And like its overseas counterparts, the work was anything but pleasant.