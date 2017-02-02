MOFA has not asked Japan to deny passports with 'Taiwan' stickers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government has not asked officials at Japan's Kansai International Airport to invalidate passports carried by Taiwanese nationals with "Republic of Taiwan" stickers on the cover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Thursday.

The ministry made the clarification after Yu Fu (魚夫), a manga artist and political pundit, posted an article on his Facebook page suggesting that Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka had requested that Kansai International Airport invalidate passports with such stickers.

"This is a rumor that is clearly not true," an official said.

The pundit called for the public to "post about the matter aggressively" so that Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) and Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), Taiwan's representative to Japan, are made aware of the matter.

The ministry denied making any request that would cause difficulties for Taiwanese nationals entering Japan.

However, it did say that the content and design of Taiwan's passports has been officially submitted to governments and air carriers around the world and as such altering or changing them is likely to be considered an act of vandalism that could result in them being invalidated by foreign customs officials.

The ministry called for the public to stop altering passports so that Taiwanese nationals can continue to enjoy the freedom to travel around the world unhindered.

The "Republic of Taiwan" stickers are used by supporters of the Taiwanese independence movement who do not recognize the Republic of China -- Taiwan's official name -- as a country, and instead support a "Republic of Taiwan."