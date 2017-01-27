|
International Edition
Friday
January, 27, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Trump plan for 20 pct tax on Mexico exports raises eyebrows
|
AP January 27, 2017, 1:13 pm TWN
|
TOKYO — Talk of a possible 20 percent tax on U.S. imports from Mexico is raising eyebrows in Asia, where exports to the U.S. drive growth in many economies.
Japanese officials said Friday they hoped to soon hold talks on trade with U.S. officials. Finance Minister Taro Aso said he hoped to explain the "reality of Japanese employment" in the U.S.
President Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer said the 20 percent tax was among several options to finance building a wall along the U.S. southern border, but no decision has been made.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN'-yuh nee-EH'-toh) scrapped a scheduled trip to Washington next week over the issue.
The Japanese government spokesman refused comment on the spat, but said Tokyo would watch for any impact on Japanese companies.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
4
Violence mars another public hearing
5
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
6
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
7
Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
10
Humans, not climate, killed off Australia's big beasts