Long wait for homegrown sumo grand champion ends

TOKYO -- Japan's excruciating wait for a homegrown yokozuna, or sumo grand champion, ended Wednesday when 30-year-old Kisenosato was promoted to the ancient sport's highest rank.

A first Emperor's Cup triumph at the weekend was deemed good enough for him to become the first Japan-born wrestler to reach the lofty perch since Wakanohana in 1998, although it took Kisenosato 73 tournaments to get there — longer than anyone since 1926.

"I accept with all humility," the 178-kilogram Kisenosato told reporters at a formal ceremony after being approved by the Japan Sumo Association (JSA).

"I will devote myself to the role and try not to disgrace the title of yokozuna.

"I feel a sense of relief," added the native of Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, before posing for photos while holding up a giant sea bream — a traditional symbol of celebration in Japan.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for all the people who have helped me reach this point."

Historians claim sumo dates back more than two millennia but the roly-poly sport has been plagued by a series of damaging scandals in recent years.

It had been without a Japanese yokozuna since Wakanohana's brother Takanohana retired in 2003 as local wrestlers have been unable to repel a flood of foreigners who have dominated since.

"I would like to celebrate the first yokozuna promotion in 19 years from the bottom of my heart," Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told a daily press briefing.

"Kisenosato indeed has the necessary dignity and skill to carve his name in history."

The overseas invasion began in earnest with Hawaiian behemoth Konishiki, who was nicknamed "Dump Truck" and tipped the scales at a whopping 285 kilos, and other hulking Pacific islanders in the 1990s.

Mongolian Rise

But the subsequent rise of the Mongolians, led by the brilliant but temperamental Asashoryu and latterly Hakuho, who has racked up a record 37 Emperor's Cup victories since 2006, has tormented sumo traditionalists in the absence of a Japanese challenge.

Mongolia, which boasts its own ancient style of traditional wrestling, currently boasts three yokozuna, with Harumafuji having won eight titles and Kakuryu three.