|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 25, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Japan's military launches first communications satellite
|
AP January 24, 2017, 6:19 pm TWN
|
TOKYO — Japan's Defense Ministry has launched its first communications satellite.
The Kirameki-2 (kee-RAH-meh-kee 2) satellite lifted off Tuesday on board an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima (tah-neh-GAH-shee-mah) Space Center in southern Japan.
The ministry says it is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan's military. The new satellites will allow military units to communicate on a high-speed and high-capacity network.
The Kirameki-1 was supposed to be launched in July 2016, but was damaged during transport to a launch pad in French Guiana. It is undergoing repair and scheduled for launch between March and September 2018.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
4
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
5
Violence mars another public hearing
6
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
7
Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean
8
A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
9
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation
10
Humans, not climate, killed off Australia's big beasts