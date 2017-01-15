News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Six Taiwanese arrested in Okinawa for alleged drug trafficking

CNA
January 15, 2017, 10:44 pm TWN
TOKYO -- Six Taiwanese men have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit drugs into Okinawa, a Kyodo News report said Sunday.

According to customs officials cited by Kyodo News, four kilograms of amphetamines were found strapped to the torsos of five Taiwanese men at Naha Port on December 20 after they disembarked from a cruise ship that departed from Taiwan.

Police said another person from Taiwan was recently arrested after he was caught attempting to smuggle 2.6 kilograms of drugs through customs control at Naha Port.

A total of 6.6 kilograms of amphetamines worth 4-billion yen (NT$110 million) have since been confiscated over a possible organized smuggling operation, police said.

All six men were arrested in accordance with the Stimulant Drug Control Law in Japan.

The Taiwanese remain in detention as the investigation continues, local authorities said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search