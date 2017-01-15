|
International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
China Airlines Monday flights to and from Toyoma canceled
CNA
January 15, 2017, 10:18 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines, one of Taiwan's major international airline companies, announced Sunday that its flights between Taoyuan and Japan's Toyoma City scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to heavy snow over much of Japan.
China Airlines asked passengers and those who expect to meet people on the flights to check for the latest information by visiting its official website or downloading its CI Mobile application for mobile devices.
A cold air mass gripped much of Japan Saturday, with many regions recording their lowest temperatures this winter and heavy snow hitting Sea of Japan coastal areas.
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued warnings on snowstorms through Monday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
4
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
5
Violence mars another public hearing
6
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
7
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation
8
Japan defense minister visits controversial shrine honoring war dead
9
Christmas typhoon kills 4 in Philippines
10
Samsung heir named suspect in South Korean political scandal