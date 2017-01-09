News
A brisk start

AP
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Japanese bathers pray for a healthy 2017 while dipping in a cold-water tub with blocks of ice at a park adjacent to Teppozu Inari Shinto Shrine during a winter ritual in Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 8. About 100 people gathered for the mid-winter event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

