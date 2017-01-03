News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

New Year's resolution: more fruit

AP
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
A squirrel eats an offering on the altar on New Year's Day at the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine in Kamakura, near Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 1. The temple, like many throughout Japan, was crowded over the New Year's weekend, with locals visiting to offer a prayer in hope of a fresh start in 2017.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search