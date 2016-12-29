Abe visit: What it means for Japan, China and Trump

TOKYO -- Japanese on Wednesday hailed the historic visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pearl Harbor, praising his message of reconciliation with the U.S. but wary of the future after Donald Trump takes office.

Interest in Abe's visit to the site of Japan's Dec. 7, 1941 attack that drew the U.S. into World War II has been high, with many favorably comparing it to President Barack Obama's journey this year to Hiroshima.

JAPAN

Despite the careful words, the symbolism of their standing together again, this time at Pearl Harbor, was clear to most in Japan. The joint address was delivered after the two men visited the memorial to the battleship USS Arizona, sunk in the surprise Japanese attack.

Kuniyoshi Takimoto, 95, a former navy aircraft mechanic on a carrier that took part in the raid, praised Abe's words.

"It was a beautiful message that deeply reflected the sentiment of both American and Japanese people," he told AFP.

But Takimoto was also critical of Abe's hawkish policy to expand the role of Japan's constitutionally constrained military, including enabling combat missions abroad. "The beautiful message has a catch," he said.

CHINA

Abe's visit was also closely watched in China, where it was noted that he stressed ties with the U.S. over Asia.

"If Japan really wants to reconcile over historical issues, Abe chose the wrong place," the nationalist Global Times newspaper commented, saying he should visit Nanjing, the site of a 1937 Japanese massacre, or elsewhere in China.

The foreign ministry weighed in too. Spokeswoman Hua Chunying calling for a "sincere apology" to Asian countries that suffered from Japanese militarism.

TRUMP

Abe aimed to highlight the significance of close military and economic relations with the U.S. as Trump prepares to assume power amid major questions about his policies, several Japanese media outlets said.

Trump, during his campaign, accused Japan of not paying its fair share in supporting the military alliance, and suggested Tokyo could even develop its own nuclear deterrent.

Abe's speech also expressed Japan's appreciation for U.S. reconstruction aid after World War II. Commentator Takashi Ryuzaki said that comment was designed to engage the U.S. public who supported Trump.

"Rather than offering an apology, the message of gratitude for what America did after the war was expressed," Ryuzaki said.

The desire for a continued solid Japan-U.S. relationship is what most Japanese, including Tokyoite Kazuko Masuda, 57, say they want.

"Mr. Trump utters all those strong words ... but I really hope he as an individual is the kind of person who walks an honorable path," she said.