|
International Edition
Thursday
November, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Tokyo gets November snow for first time in 54 years
AFP
November 24, 2016, 2:36 pm TWN
Tokyo, Japan- Tokyo woke up Thursday to its first November snowfall in more than half a century, leaving commuters to grapple with train disruptions and slick streets.
Snow began falling before dawn with the mercury approaching zero as a cold weather system moved south.
The Japan Meterological Agency said it was the first time snow had fallen in November in central Tokyo since 1962.
Amounts were greater in suburban areas closer to mountains but even central Tokyo saw brief accumulations, which the agency forecast to be as high as two centimetres (one inch).
That was the first November accumulation since records began in 1875, the agency said.
Tokyo, which spreads over a wide area and includes many suburbs, enjoys relatively mild winters compared to some other parts of the country where snowfall is more frequent.
Television footage showed a resident in the western suburb of Hachioji shovelling snow as the pavement, trees and park benches were covered in white powder.
Train and subway services were temporarily suspended or delayed especially in western Tokyo, affecting thousands of commuters during the morning rush hour.
|
MOST POPULAR
1
Anti-corruption protests sweep Asia
2
Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
3
Korean man rams gate after woman in scandal detained
4
Seoul rally calls on president to quit
5
4 dead after Australia theme park disaster
6
Microbreweries set out to reinvent traditional liquors in South Korea
7
Japan PM confident in Trump's diplomacy debut
8
S. Korea's Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors
9
South Korean president orders senior secretaries to resign
10
India ATM reset to take 'weeks': minister