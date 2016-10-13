Power cut to 350,000 Tokyo homes

TOKYO--Tokyo was hit by a major blackout Wednesday that temporarily knocked out power to about 350,000 homes and some big office and government buildings, while two train lines were also brought to a halt.

Officials said the power outage could be traced to a fire at a facility run by utility Tokyo Electric Power. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Television footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from street-side grates linked to an underground facility operated by the firm in Niiza City, north of Tokyo.

Power was cut to as many as 350,000 homes in the Japanese capital but the lights quickly came back on. There were no injuries.

Some central government buildings and downtown office towers, including the landmark Marunouchi Building, were also affected, officials said.

Two train lines were briefly shut down during the blackout, which lasted for less than two hours.

The company, known as TEPCO, said smoke was detected at its unmanned power substation in Niiza city, near Tokyo, and officials are looking into whether it's related to the blackout.

TEPCO said as many as 350,000 households and offices were temporarily out of power. Electricity was restored to most of them later.

Japanese television showed black smoke billowing from the substation in a business district. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Tokyo's metropolitan police department, the land and transportation ministry and the foreign ministries were among the government offices that briefly lost power.

The Tokyo Fire Department said they received reports from people trapped inside elevators in downtown Tokyo and were assessing the situation. Traffic lights were also temporarily out in some locations in Tokyo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that officials are looking into the cause of the incidents, but did not answer when asked about a possible sabotage, according to NHK.