Sunday

October, 9, 2016

Blowin' a gasket in Kumamoto

AP
October 9, 2016, 12:04 am TWN
Plumes of white smoke rise from Mount Aso Nakadake Crater in Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan on Saturday morning, Oct. 8 following eruptions earlier in the day. Mount Aso has sent huge plumes of gray smoke as high as 11 kilometers into the air in one of the volcano's biggest explosions in years. Aso's huge caldera dominates the southwestern main island of Kyushu, where the 1,592-meter volcano is a popular tourist spot. It last erupted in September last year, rumbling to life after being dormant for 19 years.
Plumes of white smoke rise from Mount Aso Nakadake Crater in Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan on Saturday morning, Oct. 8 following eruptions earlier in the day.

