Half-Taiwanese Renho wins Japan Democratic Party leadership

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Renho, a half-Taiwanese parliamentarian, was elected as the leader of Japan's main opposition party Thursday.

The new Democratic Party (DP) head told local media she hoped the people of Taiwan would support her.

Renho was elected the first ever female leader of the DP after winning 503 out of a total of 849 ballots cast.

Speaking of her Taiwanese heritage, she told a Central News Agency reporter, "Taiwan is the home of my father. I will work hard in Japan. I hope the people of Taiwan will support me."

Renho is a three-term member of Japan's upper house and previously served as deputy leader of the DP.

Her victory is seen as a shift in the DP's image, which had been severely damaged by the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The new DP chief has promised to preserve Article 9 of the Japan's postwar constitution renouncing the use of military force, a sharp contrast to current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who many believe wishes to amend the article.

Renho's dual citizenship caused controversy in the run-up to her election, with political opponents threatening to initiate a petition calling for a suspension of the party's leadership race.

But DP officials stated that Renho's candidacy adhered to its regulations and allowed her to run.

The leader of the opposition party said she had attempted to renounce her Taiwanese citizenship after obtaining Japanese citizenship in 1985 at the age of 17.

But Renho, whose father had helped her handle the renunciation process, said that due to a language barrier she had not immediately understood the details of the process.

The 48-year-old politician submitted an application to Taiwan's de-facto embassy in Japan on Sept. 7 of this year to renounce her Taiwanese citizenship.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously declined to comment on the status of Renho's application, citing privacy reasons.

Recent remarks made by Renho stating the "Japanese government's adherence to the 'one China' principle means it does not consider Taiwan a country," drew ire from Taiwanese politicians from across the party spectrum.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) said such remarks were "most unacceptable to Taiwan," while Kuomintang Legislator Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟) called on Taiwan's envoy in Tokyo to protest to the Japanese government over the issue.

Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) said the envoy would "take appropriate measures."