A tolerance test as Indonesia's capital votes

JAKARTA -- Jakarta's Christian governor who is standing trial for blasphemy fought to cling on to his job Wednesday in a high-stakes election seen as a test of religious tolerance in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama faces two prominent Muslim challengers in the race to lead the teeming capital of 10 million, as local elections take place around the country.

Purnama had a narrow lead in the city's election Wednesday but the vote looked set to go to a run-off in April against a Muslim challenger, private pollsters indicated.

The race in the capital is the most hotly contested, with the top job in Jakarta seen as a stepping stone to victory in the 2019 presidential polls.

But the stakes in the Jakarta vote have been raised by allegations that Purnama — the city's first non-Muslim governor for half a century and its first ethnic Chinese leader — insulted the Koran.

The claims drew hundreds of thousands of conservative Muslims onto the streets of Jakarta in major protests last year, and Purnama has been put on trial in a case criticised as unfair and politically motivated.

He has not been barred from running but his lead in opinion polls was dented for a period, and the vote is now seen as a test of whether pluralism and a tolerant brand of Islam in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country are being eroded.

President Joko Widodo, whose party supports Purnama, appealed for unity after a dirty election campaign that has been dominated by religious and ethnic tensions and a flood of "fake news."

Casting his ballot, Purnama, who has won popularity among the middle-class with his determination to clean up the capital, hinted at the importance of the election: "Your vote decides the future of Jakarta."

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) for Jakarta's 7.1 million registered voters and closed at 1:00 p.m. (0600 GMT).

A series of early tallies of votes carried out by the polling companies showed incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama on 43-44 percent, ahead of second-placed Anies Baswedan on 39 percent.