Indonesian partner of Trump 'eyes presidency'

JAKARTA -- Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner has revealed he may follow the example of the brash U.S. billionaire and run for president, a report said Monday.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building two Trump Organization projects, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was considering becoming a candidate in Indonesia's 2019 presidential elections for the sake of the country.

"If there is no one I can believe who can fix the problems of the country, I may try to run for president," said the media mogul and property developer, who has his own political party.

"We need a leader with integrity who can bring a solution for the country," the 51-year-old billionaire added.

If Tanoesoedibjo were to be successful, it could mean there are two world leaders who have been business partners, raising fresh concerns about potential conflicts of interest related to Trump's business empire.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, has sought to allay worries by insisting that "no new deals" will be struck during his presidency and that his two sons will manage his companies.

In Indonesia, Tanoesoedibjo is working on a Trump project outside Jakarta and one on the resort island of Bali.