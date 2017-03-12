Modi's BJP sweeps to win

NEW DELHI -- Narendra Modi's party won a landslide in India's most populous state on Saturday in a massive vote of confidence for the prime minister halfway into his first term.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party claimed victory in four states including Uttar Pradesh in the north, which is home to 220 million people and seen as a key indicator of national politics.

The BJP was leading in 310 seats out of the total 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, way above the 202 seats it needs to form a government on its own, the Election Commission of India website showed.

The BJP had been expected to perform well in UP, but few experts had predicted the apparent scale of the victory in elections viewed as a test of Modi's popularity after a controversial ban on high-value banknotes.

Party leader Amit Shah said the BJP would also form governments in the smaller states of Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, calling it a "historic mandate" for the party.

"These results will set Indian politics in a new direction," he said at a press conference at the party's New Delhi headquarters.

"Caste, dynastic politics and polarization have lost and the people have accepted the politics of performance."

In a tweet, Modi said he was overjoyed by the "unprecedented support from all sections of society" and congratulated party workers.

The result will ultimately strengthen the BJP's hand in parliament's upper house, where the lack of a majority has hampered its reform agenda.

Modi's dominance has been largely unchallenged since he won the first overall majority in three decades in the 2014 general election on a pledge to wipe out corruption and kick-start the economy.

He already looks well-placed for re-election in 2019 over the center-left Congress Party, which the BJP ousted from power in 2014.

Congress won in just one state, Punjab, where it fended off a challenge from the fledgling Aam Aadmi Party, an anti-corruption party led by Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.