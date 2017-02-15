Indian court jails incoming state leader

NEW DELH -- India's Supreme Court jailed the anointed next leader of Tamil Nadu for four years for corruption Tuesday, heightening the turmoil in a state still reeling from the death of its long-time matriarch.

V.K. Sasikala was told to surrender immediately to prison authorities after judges overturned her acquittal in a long-running "disproportionate assets" case that also involved her late mentor Jayalalithaa Jayaram.

There was no immediate reaction from Sasikala who was not present at the hearing at the apex court in New Delhi and has been holed up in a resort close to Tamil Nadu's main city Chennai since last week.

But the verdict signals a dramatic end to the fairytale rise of a one-time cassette saleswoman who was on the cusp of becoming the leader of one of India's most populous and prosperous states.

The court ordered she immediately hand herself in to begin serving her sentence, which automatically bars her from holding public office for a decade, as well as fining her 100 million rupees (US$1.5 million).

The panel of judges also sentenced her nephew and niece to four years in prison after the Karnataka High Court had acquitted them in 2015 of any wrongdoing.

"We set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict and restore the trial court judgement," Justice P.C. Ghosh and Justice A. Roy said in the verdict.

The court also said that there was "incriminating evidence" against Jayalalithaa, a former film star who died last December after three stints as the state's chief minister.

All four were convicted by a lower court in 2014 and sentenced to five-years in prison before their acquittal in Karnataka.

Sasikala had been anointed as Jayalalithaa's successor by the state's dominant All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and was due to be sworn in later this week.

But the 59-year-old has been involved in a bitter battle in recent weeks with the state's acting chief minister, O Panneerselvam, who has been trying to block her ascent.

Tuesday's verdict means Panneerselvam is now likely to stay at the helm although Sasikala loyalists were reported to be rallying around one of her main allies, Edappady Palaniswamy, as an alternative.

Firecrackers

While the 2014 conviction sparked mass protests on the streets of Chennai by Jayalalithaa's supporters, Sasikala does not command anything like the same level of loyalty and there no immediate signs of demonstrations.