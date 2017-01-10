Militants kill 3 workers in Kashmir: Indian army

SRINAGAR, India -- The Indian army says three civilian laborers working with an army road construction crew were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack near the border with Pakistan in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

An Indian army statement on Monday said the militants fired at a camp of the General Engineering Reserve Force in the frontier Battal area.

The statement said another laborer was wounded, while a search was on for the

attackers.