India police detain 6 for New Year's molestation

NEW DELHI -- Police have detained at least six suspects days after outrage erupted in India over several women being groped and molested during New Year's Eve celebrations in the southern city of Bangalore, India's information technology hub.

City police first denied that any incident of sexual harassment had taken place during the late-night celebrations. But on Wednesday, police officer Hemant Nimbalkar said at least six men were detained after several video clips of women being attacked by groups of men went viral on social media.

One senior government minister said the incidents took place because the women were acting like "Westerners," implying that their attire provoked the attacks.

The police had earlier said that no one had come forward to file a complaint about the incidents.