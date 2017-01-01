|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Deaths from India mine collapse increase to 11
AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
NEW DELHI -- The toll from a deadly mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 11 on Saturday with rescue workers searching for more dead bodies under the rubble.
A massive mound of earth caved in late Thursday at the Lalmatia open cast mine, around 390 kilometers from the state capital Ranchi.
"The search operation at the site hasn't stopped. We can confirm 11 dead and fear that one or two more dead bodies may still be under the rubble," Jharkhand police spokesman RK Mallick told AFP after rescuers recovered another body, raising the toll from 10.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
2
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
3
PARK IMPEACHED
4
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
5
HISTORIC HEALING
6
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
7
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
8
Japan defense minister visits controversial shrine honoring war dead
9
Japan's defense chief says alliance with US will endure
10
Duterte says he had personally killed people