Deaths from India mine collapse increase to 11

AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
NEW DELHI -- The toll from a deadly mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 11 on Saturday with rescue workers searching for more dead bodies under the rubble.

A massive mound of earth caved in late Thursday at the Lalmatia open cast mine, around 390 kilometers from the state capital Ranchi.

"The search operation at the site hasn't stopped. We can confirm 11 dead and fear that one or two more dead bodies may still be under the rubble," Jharkhand police spokesman RK Mallick told AFP after rescuers recovered another body, raising the toll from 10.

