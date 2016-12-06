|
Ready for anything
AP
December 6, 2016, 12:16 am TWN
Indian navy personnel display their skills during Naval Day celebrations at the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 4. The event — as well as India's armed forces in general — have taken on increasing importance in recent years as China's role in the region grows and as tensions with Pakistan continue to build.
