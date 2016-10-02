New India-Pakistan salvos as UN chief makes offer to mediate

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fresh fire across their border Saturday as U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon offered to mediate between the nuclear-armed neighbors following an alarming increase in tensions.

Two days after Indian troops carried out a series of strikes across the Pakistani side of their dividing line in disputed Kashmir, officials said there had been cross-border skirmishes further south.

Although there were no casualties, the pre-dawn exchanges heightened the fear among villagers living along the border, tens of thousands of whom have already been ordered to leave home.

"There was small arms fire and mortar shells fire from across the border in Akhnoor sector which lasted for around two hours," Pawan Kotwal, a top civilian official in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, told AFP.

A Pakistan military statement said its troops had "befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing" in the Bhimber sector on the Pakistani side.

The exchanges came shortly before Indian army chief Dalbir Singh travelled to Northern Command headquarters, which are in Jammu and Kashmir, to meet soldiers involved in Thursday's strikes.

Singh was able to "personally compliment officers & men who successfully executed surgical strikes" during his visit, the army said on Twitter.

The two countries, who were separated at birth at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, have fought three full-blown wars in the last seven decades — including two over Kashmir.

Movie Bans

Pakistani cinemas have stopped showing Indian films after India banned Pakistani actors from its movie industry amid the soaring tensions, cinema owners said.

Nadeem Mandviwala, who owns nearly a dozen cinemas in Karachi and Islamabad, said that he and other distributors have agreed to stop showing Indian films until relations improve. He said the ban is a private initiative.

The move came after the main association of Indian film producers and exhibitors adopted a resolution Thursday banning Pakistani actors from working on their films.