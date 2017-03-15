News
Wednesday

March 15, 2017

Australian gets 7 months' prison in Bali for hashish
DENPASAR, Indonesia, AFP  March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
DENPASAR, Indonesia, AFP -- An Australian businessman was Tuesday handed a seven-month jail term for using hashish on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

But Giuseppe Serafino will be released from prison in two months as his sentence was reduced by the amount of time he has already spent in custody since his arrest in October.

The 49-year-old, who ran a bar on Bali, was detained for using hashish on the island with British former war correspondent David Fox, 55. Fox was handed the same jail sentence last week, and is also set to be released in May.

The men could have been jailed for several years under Indonesia's tough anti-drugs laws, which include the death penalty for traffickers, but judges ruling on the cases said the pair had admitted their wrongdoing and acted politely.

Serafino and Fox were caught with several grams of the drug each. Serafino told his trial that he had been using hashish for nine years to help alleviate the symptoms of mouth cancer.

Handing down the verdict in his case, presiding judge Erwin Djong told the court in the Balinese capital Denpasar he had been found "convincingly guilty of committing the crime of illegally using narcotics."

Serafino's lawyer Desi Widyantari said her client would not appeal.

Prosecutors had recommended a one-year jail term for both Serafino and Fox.

