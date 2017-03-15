|
International Edition
Wednesday
March 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Australian gets 7 months' prison in Bali for hashish
|
DENPASAR, Indonesia, AFP March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
DENPASAR, Indonesia, AFP -- An Australian businessman was Tuesday handed a seven-month jail term for using hashish on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
But Giuseppe Serafino will be released from prison in two months as his sentence was reduced by the amount of time he has already spent in custody since his arrest in October.
The 49-year-old, who ran a bar on Bali, was detained for using hashish on the island with British former war correspondent David Fox, 55. Fox was handed the same jail sentence last week, and is also set to be released in May.
The men could have been jailed for several years under Indonesia's tough anti-drugs laws, which include the death penalty for traffickers, but judges ruling on the cases said the pair had admitted their wrongdoing and acted politely.
Serafino and Fox were caught with several grams of the drug each. Serafino told his trial that he had been using hashish for nine years to help alleviate the symptoms of mouth cancer.
Handing down the verdict in his case, presiding judge Erwin Djong told the court in the Balinese capital Denpasar he had been found "convincingly guilty of committing the crime of illegally using narcotics."
Serafino's lawyer Desi Widyantari said her client would not appeal.
Prosecutors had recommended a one-year jail term for both Serafino and Fox.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Jolie to unveil Khmer Rouge film in 'second home' Cambodia
2
Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader
3
China proposes N. Korea suspend nukes in exchange for halt in US-S. Korea drills
4
New Zealand and South Africa evenly poised at stumps
5
Japan's 'King Kazu' turns 50 with J-League start
6
Trump says US '100 percent behind Japan' following launch
7
Samsung heir indicted for bribery, embezzlement
8
Stadium heavily guarded as Pakistan hosts cricket final
9
Witnesses: Man used slurs before shooting 2 Indians at bar
10
Kim Jong Un's half brother killed by VX nerve agent: Malaysia police