|
International Edition
Monday
February, 6, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Former Wallaby Scott Higginbotham charged with assault
|
AP February 6, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
|
BRISBANE -- Queensland police say former Wallabies backrower Scott Higginbotham has been charged with assaulting police after an incident in Brisbane in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Higginbotham is alleged to have threatened officers in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley entertainment district. Under Queensland law a threat can be deemed an assault if the person who makes it has the ability to act on it.
In a statement, police said the 30-year-old Higginbotham was arrested at about 1.30am and charged with assaulting police and being found in a police establishment without a lawful excuse.
A Queensland Rugby Union spokesman said the union "has been made aware of an alleged incident last night involving (Queensland) Reds squad member Scott Higginbotham. As per rugby's protocol, we've passed this matter to the ARU's integrity unit for their consideration."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Violence mars another public hearing
2
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
3
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
4
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
5
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
6
Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean
7
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
8
Humans, not climate, killed off Australia's big beasts
9
Survey: Filipinos want their rights asserted in disputed sea
10
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war