Former Wallaby Scott Higginbotham charged with assault
AP  February 6, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
BRISBANE -- Queensland police say former Wallabies backrower Scott Higginbotham has been charged with assaulting police after an incident in Brisbane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Higginbotham is alleged to have threatened officers in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley entertainment district. Under Queensland law a threat can be deemed an assault if the person who makes it has the ability to act on it.

In a statement, police said the 30-year-old Higginbotham was arrested at about 1.30am and charged with assaulting police and being found in a police establishment without a lawful excuse.

A Queensland Rugby Union spokesman said the union "has been made aware of an alleged incident last night involving (Queensland) Reds squad member Scott Higginbotham. As per rugby's protocol, we've passed this matter to the ARU's integrity unit for their consideration."

