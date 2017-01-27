|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 28, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Driver blames the wind for speeding ticket
|
The China Post news staff January 27, 2017, 3:22 pm TWN
|
A driver in Western Australia had the best excuse for speeding -- the wind.
It was so creative that police had to award him for making the best excuse of the day.
"The wind was pushing me," said the driver when he was caught by the Three Springs Police allegedly speeding almost 17 kph over the limit through a town in the outback.
Dumbfounded police slapped the driver with a fine of $200 in Australian dollar.
They also decided to tweet the excuse with the caption "And excuse of the day goes to…", for all to mock.
So better skip this pretax, if caught speeding.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
HISTORIC HEALING
2
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
3
Violence mars another public hearing
4
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
5
Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean
6
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
7
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
8
Humans, not climate, killed off Australia's big beasts
9
A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
10
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation