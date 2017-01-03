Woman bitten by wild snake in Aus. zoo

SYDNEY -- A young woman was bitten by a wild green snake at an Australian zoo, paramedics said Monday, a year after a keeper was attacked by a tiger at the same popular tourist attraction.

The woman, in her mid-20s, was treated by paramedics at Australia Zoo, which was founded by the family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, and taken to hospital where she was in a stable condition, a spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said.

"This afternoon a guest accidentally stood on a wild snake in our Wetlands area," Australia Zoo, on Queensland state's Sunshine Coast, said in a Facebook post.

"The snake was identified as a green tree snake, which are a common occurrence in the Wetlands, as it is the perfect environment for their favorite food, frogs."

The zoo added that the reptile was not venomous and it was the first time a guest had been bitten by a snake there.

"Happy to report guest and snake are both just fine," Irwin's wife Terri added on Twitter.

The Green Tree Snake is found in coastal and sub-coastal regions in northern and eastern Australia. It is arboreal and grows to about 2 meters.