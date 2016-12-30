Australia sees biggest cocaine bust on record

SYDNEY -- A major cocaine ring has been dismantled in joint operations with Tahiti, Australian police said Thursday, with a record 1.1 tons of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars seized.

Police listed 600 kilograms of cocaine intercepted by the French navy off Tahiti, 500 kilograms seized on Christmas Day in Sydney and 32 kilograms of heroin in Fiji —all destined for the Australian market.

"The size of that seizure collectively — 1.1 tons — makes it the largest cocaine seizure in Australian law enforcement history," said Australian Federal Police acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Sheehan.

The street value of the cocaine, shipped from South America to the South Pacific, was estimated at AU$360 million (US$260 million).

The arrested, 14 Australians and one New Zealander aged between 29 and 63 years, were charged with serious drug importation offences and all were refused bail.