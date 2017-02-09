News
Sexy lumberjack pirates
AP  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Antoine Carabinier-Lepine, a cast member of Canada's Cirque Alfonse, performs with a hoop during a preview of their show "Barbu" in Sydney on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show, described as "A sexy lumberjack pirate circus party," runs at the Sydney Opera House until March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

