In Milan, a world of shadows

AP -- 1. In this photo taken on Dec. 20, dancers of the U.S. company "Catapult" create a jail, during their show "Magic Shadows" in Milan. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters.

2. In this photo taken Dec. 20, "Catapult" dancers create a buffalo eating in a field during the "Magic Shadows" show.

3. In this Dec. 20 photo, the dancers bow to the audience at the end of "Magic Shadows."