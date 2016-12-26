Best Friends Forever

Team XingAn members of Taiwan Rainbow Family Life Education Association (彩虹生命教育) perform "Best Friends Forever" (超級好朋友), a tale of friendship among toys, in front of students of Taipei Municipal JinHua Elementary School (臺北市立金華國民小學) on Dec. 22. The troupe, composed of parents and students, is holding a series of 10 performances across Taipei public schools between Christmas and New Year. For more information, visit www.rainbowkids.org.tw.