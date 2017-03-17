'Empire's' Jussie Smollett gets political in new video

NEW YORK, AP

While TV star Jussie Smollett was in the recording studio working on his own music apart from "Empire," set for release later this year, he couldn't help but write a song about what's going in the world, from injustice to President Donald Trump.

That's when he penned "F.U.W," short for "(expletive) up world," around President's Day and immediately directed a music video to bring his words to life. The clip will debut late Wednesday on his YouTube page.

The black-and-white video features men and woman of various ethnicities and highlights injustices, from human and LGBT rights to religious and racial prejudices. A woman wears a hijab in one scene, a boy wears a hoodie in another and four women put their fists up as they stand in front of the words, "My body, my rights."

"This song is for the oppressed. That's why I feel like people will connect with it because it is very broad, because oppression is so broad," he said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press.

In another scene, a man in a wheelchair runs over a Donald Trump mask.

"That mask is a representation of this false idea of patriotism. And that mask is a representation of this idea of white male privilege," 34-year-old Smollett said. "It's so much bigger than him. It's what he represents, and it's because of that representation, that's why he's the president of the United States currently."

"It's our opportunity to take those masks off and shatter them, so that's what I did," he added.

Trump's apparent mocking of a disabled reporter was widely criticized last year. Some of Smollett's "F.U.W." lyrics focus on Trump and his administration: "Why are we back in the past?/It's the same script different cast/All of these alternative facts/Catch me outside how about that?/Why is it so hard to keep hope?/Who got that popular vote?/Was the whole thing just a joke?/Was the whole thing just one big joke?"

On Wednesday, Trump fired back at rapper Snoop Dogg days after the release of a music video in which he points a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump and pulls the trigger.

Trump tweeted: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if (at)SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"