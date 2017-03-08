A clash of two distinct yet harmonic music genres

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In 2008, at the tender age of 19, Seiya Ueno (上野星矢) won the 2008 Grand-Prix of the Jean-Pierre Rampal International Competition (朗帕爾國際長笛大賽), one of the highest accolades a flautist can receive.

Nine years on, Ueno will be performing a flute recital that includes pieces from both classical and contemporary composers at National Concert Hall, Taipei (台北國家音樂廳) on March 13.

Ueno's musical journey was sparked by a case of puppy love. The girl whom he had a crush on played the flute, and thus began Ueno's love affair with the woodwind instrument.

While his teenage romance transformed into a musical rivalry, the love that Ueno held for the flute never diminished — something he and his family found utterly surprising, because it is the only thing he has stayed committed to his whole life.

Speaking with The China Post, Ueno said his close relationship with the flute was captured in each note they jointly produce, reflecting the altered states of his mind he experienced while he interpreted and imagined various pieces by different composers. He said this type of interaction allowed him to travel through space and time, penetrating through both the past and the present.

"Seiya Ueno Flute Recital" (上野星矢長笛演奏會) will see Ueno perform his own interpretations of works by a number of his favorite composers, including Joe Hisaishi (久石讓) and Ryuichi Sakamoto (本龍一) from Japan and French composers Olivier Messiaen, Erik Satie and Joseph-Maurice Ravel.