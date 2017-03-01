Dream cast reunites

No matter in which form art takes shape, learning to appreciate the timeless qualities that all great works possess is a rewarding process that enriches the soul.

With the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA, 台灣國際藝術節) coming up at the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH, 國家兩廳院), various music, theater and dance programs will be showing from March 3 to May 28. Book now for tickets to secure a seat to shows by renowned local groups or ones worldwide.

For curious outsiders like me, how can we find a sense of connection to these performances without having to feel brain-dead in the process? Throughout the entire event, stay tuned each Wednesday for brief introductions to performances on the PrimeArts page, and, if you don't mind, me babbling on in essays that hope to grasp the ideas behind them.

First up on this month's schedule is the Taipei Soloist Ensemble (台北獨奏家室內樂團). Established in 1989 and with each member an elite performer at their own instruments, the concert reunites producer and bassoon player Hsu Chia-chu (徐家駒) with Ju Tzong-Ching (朱宗慶) on percussion and many others to reinterpret a Stravinsky masterpiece "The Soldier's Tale" (大兵的故事).

Not familiar with the name Stravinsky or with the bassoon? All you need to know before you head to the show is that after nearly 15 years and a heart-wrenching wait for fans, this star-studded cast is giving a comeback performance that tells the story of how the devil tricks a soldier into trading his violin for a book that tells of secrets on how to gain unlimited wealth.

If you are interested in more classical music, the National Symphony Orchestra (國家交響樂團) is up next week with "From Formosa — Pre-tour Concert" (來自臺灣 - 2017歐洲行前音樂會). If not, there is "Story of the Daughter of the Sun" (太陽的女兒), where ancient Payuan (排灣) myths that were passed down through folk traditions are told through the moving vocal singing of the Puljetji Tribe (佳興部落).