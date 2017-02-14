From Bowie to Sturgill Simpson: Winners from the key categories

LOS ANGELES -- Album of the year: Adele, "25"

Record of the year (for best overall song): Adele, "Hello"

Song of the year (for songwriting): Adele and Greg Kurstin, "Hello"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, "25"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, "Hello"

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Rap Album: Chance the Rapper, "Coloring Book"

Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"

Best Rap Song: Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, "Tell Me I'm Pretty"

Best Rock Song: David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Best Alternative Rock Album: David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, "Lemonade"

Best Music Video: Beyonce, "Formation"

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth"