From Bowie to Sturgill Simpson: Winners from the key categories
|
AFP February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
LOS ANGELES -- Album of the year: Adele, "25"
Record of the year (for best overall song): Adele, "Hello"
Song of the year (for songwriting): Adele and Greg Kurstin, "Hello"
Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, "25"
Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, "Hello"
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Best Rap Album: Chance the Rapper, "Coloring Book"
Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"
Best Rap Song: Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, "Tell Me I'm Pretty"
Best Rock Song: David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Best Alternative Rock Album: David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, "Lemonade"
Best Music Video: Beyonce, "Formation"
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth"
