Wackiness galore: CeeLo goes gold, Gaga goes bitty

AP -- CeeLo Green looked part Tin Man, part big gold statue with a strange, monsterish headpiece while Lady Gaga showed up in bitty black leather shorts and an underbreast-baring top, a pair of towering, thigh-high boots to match, for the anything-goes parade of wacky fashion at the Grammys on Sunday.

Green's message, including a full tunic to the ground, was unclear, but he certainly generated a stir on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Gaga was fashionably late and cheesed for the cameras.

Red carpet provocateur Joy Villa flung off a white frock to reveal a gown of patriotic red, white and blue.