|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
8 years on from MJ's memorial, Paris takes the stage
|
AP February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
LOS ANGELES -- Paris Jackson took to the stage at the Grammys, introducing a performance at Staples Center eight years after attending her father's memorial service at the arena.
The 18-year-old wore flowers in her updo and sported a nose ring at Sunday's show. She introduced The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk in the evening's second performance.
It was another step in the emergence of Michael Jackson's only daughter. She recently made the cover of Rolling Stone and gave an extended interview to the magazine. She's dabbling in modeling and acting, and befitting a child of the King of Pop, Jackson also writes music and sings.
In 2009, Jackson was 11 years old and surrounded by her extended family at her father's memorial when she told the crowd, "Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine, and I just want to say I love him so much."
In the Grammy spotlight, Jackson appeared poised and used the moment to call attention to a larger cause.
"We can really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest you guys," she told the audience in an apparent reference to the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
A brand-new UNIVERSE
2
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
3
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
4
Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
5
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
6
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
7
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
8
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
9
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
10
South Dakota museum awarded ownership of Elvis Presley guitar