Adele takes home best album, song of the year

LOS ANGELES -- Even though Adele flubbed one of her live performances at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home all five awards she was nominated for Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album "25," and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys. She's the first artist in Grammy history to sweep the top three categories twice, and now has a total of 15 Grammys.

Adele used her speech to honor Beyonce and her groundbreaking "Lemonade" album, which was also nominated. And backstage, she told press she voted for Beyonce when putting in her ballot for album of the year.

"But I can't really accept this award. And I'm very humble and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album you made, the 'Lemonade' album, is so monumental," Adele said to her fellow singer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when accepting the album of the year trophy. "The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering. And they stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

The night for Adele wasn't all good though: The singer, who had trouble with her live performance at last year's Grammys, asked to restart her tribute to George Michael, telling the audience: "I can't mess this up for him." She stopped and used an expletive after singing some of a new arrangement of Michael's "Fastlove," as videos and photos of Michael played in the background. She re-sang the song and earned applause and support from the crowd, though Adele was teary eyed.

Michael died on Christmas Day. A number of other icons were honored Sunday, including Prince: Bruno Mars — rocking a glittery, Prince-like purple blazer — worked the guitar like a pro while singing the icon's "Let's Go Crazy." The Time — who worked closely with the Prince — brought the audience to its feet with funky performances of "Jungle Love" and "The Bird."

"Make some noise for Prince y'all," Mars yelled.

Mars was also a winner Sunday — he won for his producing work on Adele's album. Adele's other wins included best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.